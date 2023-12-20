SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023 PST/PET results released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on December 20 released the result of the PET/ PST for appearing in Paper II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the list of qualified candidates on the official website at ssc.nic.in. 8543 candidates qualify for Paper II of SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam 2023(ssc.nic.in)

The result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023 was declared on October 25. In paper I 31277 candidates were declared qualified for the PET/PST round. A total of 8543 candidates have qualified to appear in Paper II.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023 PET/ PST result 2023: Know how to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the result.

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the result tab

Click on SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs PET/PST result link

A list of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.