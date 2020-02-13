e-paper
SSC Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI paper 2 result 2018: Marks of candidates uploaded

SSC CPO Results 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of candidates who had appeared for theDelhi Police sub- inspector, CAPF assistant sub inspector 2018 written exam for paper 2. The result has already been declared.

education Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:41 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CPO marks uploaded
SSC CPO marks uploaded(SSC)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the candidates who had taken the CPO exam paper 2. Candidates who had appeared in the exam for Delhi Police sub- inspector, CAPF assistant sub inspector 2018 written exam for paper 2 can check their marks online at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CPO result was declared on February 3.

Click here to check your SSC CPO marks

Candidates who have cleared the SSC CPO paper 2 will have to appear for medical examination.

Result of PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on 09.09.2019, wherein 4418 male and 332 female candidates (i.e. total 4750 candidates) were declared qualified for appearing in Paper-II.  

33 additional candidates were allowed by the Commission to appear in Paper-II of the examination on the directions of various courts. Accordingly, total 4783 (4750+33) candidates were scheduled for the Paper-II which was conducted on 27.09.2019. A total of 4541 candidates appeared in this examination.

Check official notice here

