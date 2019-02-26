SSC GD Constable admit card released for March 1-11 exams, here’s link to download

SSC Constable GD Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for constable General Duty (GD) in various CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles (AR) exam 2018. The admit cards have been released for candidates whose examinations are scheduled from March 1 to March 11, 2019.

Candidates can download SSC Constable GD admit card 2019 from regional websites of SSC.

SSC Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination, 2018 is being held from February 11 to March 11, 2019.

The Computer based examination will have 100 objective questions carrying 100 marks. There will be four sections and each section will have 25 questions carrying 25 marks each. There will be 25 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, 25 questions on General Knowledge and General Awareness, 25 questions on Elementary Mathematics and 25 questions on English/ Hindi. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve the paper. The questions in all the above components will be of Matriculation level.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination.

The number of candidates to be shortlisted for PET/PST on the basis of merit in the Computer Based examination will be around 10 times of the number of vacancies.

The exam is being held for recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles. The commission will fill tentatively 54,953 (47,307 males and 7646 females) posts through this recruitment process.

SSC GD Constable admit card: Links to download

Eastern Region: Admit card

Karnataka Kerala region: Admit card

Northeastern region: Admit card

Western Region Mumbai: Admit card

Madhya Pradesh Region: Admit card

Central Region: Admit card

North Western Region: Admit card

Northern Region: Admit card

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 17:29 IST