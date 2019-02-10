SSC GD constable exam begins tomorrow; remember these points

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the Computer Based Examination for GD (General Duty) constable recruitment from February 11 to March 11, 2019.

The Computer based examination will have 100 objective questions carrying 100 marks. There will be four sections and each section will have 25 questions carrying 25 marks each. There will be 25 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, 25 questions on General Knowledge and General Awareness, 25 questions on Elementary Mathematics and 25 questions on English/ Hindi. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve the paper. The questions in all the above components will be of Matriculation level.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination.

The number of candidates to be shortlisted for PET/PST on the basis of merit in the Computer Based examination will be around 10 times of the number of vacancies.

Candidates will not be allowed to use mobile phone, calculators, Bluetooth devices or any other electronic/ electrical device during the examination and they should not carry it inside the hall.

The answer keys of the exam will be released in the due course after the written examination on SSC’s website. Any representation regarding answer keys received within the time limit fixed by the Commission at the time of uploading of the answer keys will be scrutinized and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. No representation regarding answer keys shall be entertained after the due date.

The commission has already released the admit cards for the exams on its various regional websites. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination Centre.

The exam is being held for recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles. The commission will fill tentatively 54,953 (47,307 males and 7646 females) posts through this recruitment process.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 17:00 IST