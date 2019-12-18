e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Education / SSC GD Constable PET/PST result released, 1.7 lakh candidates qualified

SSC GD Constable PET/PST result released, 1.7 lakh candidates qualified

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for physical efficiency test (PET)/ physical standard test (PST) conducted for the recruitment of constable, (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2018.

education Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:00 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC GD constable result
SSC GD constable result(SSC)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for physical efficiency test (PET)/ physical standard test (PST) conducted for the recruitment of constable, (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2018.

SSC had conducted the PET/ PST from August 13 to October 5, 2019. A total of 1,75,370 candidates have cleared the test and are now qualified for the medical examination.

5,35,169 candidates including 68781 female and 466388 male candidates had registered for the exam.

Candidates can check the results online at the official website at ssc.nic.in. 

A total of 22514 female candidates and 152856 male candidates have qualified for the medical examination.

How to check SSC GD constable result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018- Declaration of result of PET/ PST to call candidates for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)’

A PDF file will open

Scroll down to see merit list

Check your roll number in the list.

Click here to check SSC GD constable PET/ PST result 2019

tags
top news
SC rejects Delhi gang-rape convict’s review petition against death penalty
SC rejects Delhi gang-rape convict’s review petition against death penalty
Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh dart at BJP is Shiv Sena’s new normal
Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh dart at BJP is Shiv Sena’s new normal
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
Interior sketches of Skoda’s ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV revealed
Interior sketches of Skoda’s ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV revealed
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Ahead of 2+2 talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station
Ahead of 2+2 talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News