SSC GD Constable PET/PST result released, 1.7 lakh candidates qualified

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:00 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for physical efficiency test (PET)/ physical standard test (PST) conducted for the recruitment of constable, (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2018.

SSC had conducted the PET/ PST from August 13 to October 5, 2019. A total of 1,75,370 candidates have cleared the test and are now qualified for the medical examination.

5,35,169 candidates including 68781 female and 466388 male candidates had registered for the exam.

Candidates can check the results online at the official website at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 22514 female candidates and 152856 male candidates have qualified for the medical examination.

How to check SSC GD constable result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018- Declaration of result of PET/ PST to call candidates for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)’

A PDF file will open

Scroll down to see merit list

Check your roll number in the list.

Click here to check SSC GD constable PET/ PST result 2019