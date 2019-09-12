SSC GD Constable revised Result 2019 declared, check new list of candidates for PET, PST

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:00 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had declared the result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 in June in which 534052 candidates (Female: 68420 and Male: 465632) were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

However, the commission later found discrepancies in some questions and final answer keys and undertook a comprehensive review of the Question Items/ Final Answer Keys of such questions and revised the final answer keys of 13 questions.

Due to this revision in the final answer keys, raw scores of candidates belonging to 8 shifts have been revised. Accordingly, the result of Computer Based Examination has been revised.

Based on revision in the result, changes have been effected in the result initially declared on June 20.

The commission has now released the revised result in which a total of 5,35,169 candidates (Female 68781 and Male 466388) {as against 5,34,052 candidates (Females – 68420 and Male – 465632) who had qualified earlier] have qualified in the Computer Based Examination and have been shortlisted for the PET/ PST.

The link to check the results are provided below. SSC has also released a write-up along with the revised results, which can be checked by clicking here.

</iframe</p><p> <iframe width="100%" height="500" src="/static-content/1y/pdfjs/web/viewer.html?file=/static/ht2019/9/LIST-8.pdf" frameborder="0" scrolling="yes" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy">

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:45 IST