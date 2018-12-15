SSC Hindi translator, selection posts phase VI and steno exam date announced, check schedule here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the examination schedule for Hindi translators, stenographer, phase VI selection post recruitment .

SSC in its official notice informed the applicants that the computer-based test (CBT) for paper 1 junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak examination, 2018 will be conducted on January 13, 2019. The examination for phase-VI selection posts on January 16, 17 and 18 and Stenographer Grade C & D from February 5 to 7, 2019.

SSC also notified that the dates for the SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF examination, 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will be hosted on the website of the Commission shortly.

SSC EXAM 2018 PATTERN :The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Click here to get the SSC exam schedule

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 14:04 IST