SSC JE Paper I 2019: Marks of candidates uploaded on ssc.nic.in, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 12:58 IST

Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks of Paper I of Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2018 on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their marks online at ssc.nic.in on or before January 23, 2020.

“Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard,” reads the official notice released by the commission.

SSC JE Paper 1 Notice:

The commission had already declared the results of Junior Engineer Paper I examination 2018 on December 12, 2019. A total of 3,77,133 candidates appeared in the SSC JE examination.

Candidates who have cleared the SSC JE paper 1 exam are qualified to appear in the descriptive paper (Paper-II) of the JE Exam, which will be conducted on December 29, 2019.