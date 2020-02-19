SSC JHT Final Result 2018 tomorrow, full details here

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:03 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the final results of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination 2018 tomorrow, on February 20. Candidates will be able to check their SSC JHT 2018 final results at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted the recruitment drive against 115 vacancies which was then reduced to 104. SSC had released the advertisement of recruitment on October 21, 2018. The online registration process had ended on November 19.

SSC had conducted the paper 1 of the Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 on January 13, 2019 and its results were declared on March 23. SSC had declared the results for its paper 2 written exam that was held on May 26, on September 4, 2019. Document verification was held from September 30 by the respective regional offices of SSC.

On the basis the cut-offs fixed by SSC, 715 candidates have qualified provisionally for document verification

How to check SSC JHT 2018 final result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC JHT 2018 final result

A PDF file with the final merit list will open

Find your name and roll number in the merit list