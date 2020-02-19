e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / SSC JHT Final Result 2018 tomorrow, full details here

SSC JHT Final Result 2018 tomorrow, full details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the final results of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination 2018 tomorrow, on February 20. Candidates will be able to check their SSC JHT 2018 final results at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:03 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC JHT 2018 final results tomorrow
SSC JHT 2018 final results tomorrow(Hindustan Times)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the final results of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination 2018 tomorrow, on February 20. Candidates will be able to check their SSC JHT 2018 final results at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted the recruitment drive against 115 vacancies which was then reduced to 104. SSC had released the advertisement of recruitment on October 21, 2018. The online registration process had ended on November 19.

SSC had conducted the paper 1 of the Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 on January 13, 2019 and its results were declared on March 23. SSC had declared the results for its paper 2 written exam that was held on May 26, on September 4, 2019. Document verification was held from September 30 by the respective regional offices of SSC.

On the basis the cut-offs fixed by SSC, 715 candidates have qualified provisionally for document verification

How to check SSC JHT 2018 final result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC JHT 2018 final result

A PDF file with the final merit list will open

Find your name and roll number in the merit list

tags
top news
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
How to manage your Gmail inbox
How to manage your Gmail inbox
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News