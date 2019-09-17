SSC JHT Admit Card 2018 for document verification released

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2018 document verification on its official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared the written exams can download their admit cad for the document verification process.

Here’s the direct link to download SSC JHT admit card 2019

SSC had already declared the results for its paper 2 written exam that was held on May 26, on September 4, 2019.

On the basis the cut-offs fixed by SSC, 715 candidates have qualified provisionally for document verification. Candidates who do not appear for document verification will not be considered for final selection. Document Verification will be held from September 30 by the respective regional offices of SSC.

SSC had conducted the paper 1 of the Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 on January 13, 2019 and its results were declared on March 23.

