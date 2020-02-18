SSC JHT Paper-1 2019 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:36 IST

Staff selection commission has released the final answer key along with the question papers for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 (Paper-I) on February 18, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the final answer key and the question papers online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 17, 2020.

Earlier, Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 (Paper-I) on January 29, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the final answer key

How to download the final answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 (Paper-I) : Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper (s)”

3.A pdf file will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and click on the link available to check and download the final answer key and the question papers

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The final answer key will appear on the display screen

8.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.