e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / SSC JHT Paper-1 2019 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Paper-1 2019 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

SSC had declared the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 (Paper-I) on January 29, 2020.

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:36 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times,. New Delhi
SSC JHT Paper-1 2019 final answer key. (Screengrab)
SSC JHT Paper-1 2019 final answer key. (Screengrab)
         

Staff selection commission has released the final answer key along with the question papers for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 (Paper-I) on February 18, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the final answer key and the question papers online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 17, 2020.

Earlier, Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 (Paper-I) on January 29, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the final answer key

How to download the final answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 (Paper-I) : Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper (s)”

3.A pdf file will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and click on the link available to check and download the final answer key and the question papers

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The final answer key will appear on the display screen

8.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Some measures soon’: Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on industry
‘Some measures soon’: Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on industry
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News