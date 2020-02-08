e-paper
SSC JHT paper 1 results 2019: Marks uploaded, paper 2 admit card out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of candidates who had appeared in paper 1 of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019.A total of 1977 candidates are qualified to appear for paper 2 exam.

education Updated: Feb 08, 2020 10:08 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC JHT paper 1 marks uploaded
SSC JHT paper 1 marks uploaded(SSC)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of candidates who had appeared in paper 1 of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019. The result was declared on January 29. Now the commission has decided to upload the marks of all candidates for transparency.

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination was conducted on November 26, 2019, at various centres spread across the country. A total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination.

According to the notification, “After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 1977 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in Paper-II.”

SSC JHT Paper 2 admit card has also been released. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 16. Candidates can download their admit card from the regional website of SSC.

Candidates can check their marks for a period of one month from February 7 to March 6 by clicking on the link provided on the SSC website and then logging in by using their registration number and registered password.

SSC JHT, SHT, JT,HPE results 2019: Steps to check the marks

1) Visit the official website of SSC at http://ssc.nic.in/

2) Click on the link for “Marks of Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi 2019

Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 - Click here”

3) Login using your user name and password

4) After login, click on result/marks link of candidate dashboard.

Note: Visit the official website of SSC for latest news and updates.

