SSC JHT Recruitment 2019: Registration process ends today, here’s how to apply

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:50 IST

The last date to submit online application for Staff Selection Commission Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment examination 2019 is September 26, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at ssc.nic.in till 5 pm. The online application process has begun on August 27, 2019.

Candidates applying for the posts should not exceed the age limit of 30 years as on January 1, 2020. The first stage of computer- based examination will be held on November 26, 2019.

Pay Scale:

1. Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (Level 6): Rs.35,400- 1,12,400

2. Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) (Level 6): Rs.35,400- 1,12,400

3. Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board): Rs.35,400- 1,12,400

4. Junior Translator (JT)/Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT: Rs.35,400- 1,12,400

5. Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Offices (Level 7): Rs.44,900- 1,42,400

6. Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) (Level 8) : Rs.47,600- 1,51,100

How to apply for SSC JHT 2019:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the right side of homepage find the login tab

3.Click on New User- register now and fill in all the required information

4.Form fill-up will be in 3 stages- basic details- addition contact info- photo and signature upload

5.If you are a returning user, you can simply log in from the page and move ahead

6.After the registration ID is created, click on the APPLY tab at the top of homepage

7. Go to the SSC JHT tab appearing on the webpage

8. Click on the link, ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019,’ appearing on the webpage

9. Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents

10. Make payment

11. Download the application form and keep its print out for any future references.

