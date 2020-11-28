SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:27 IST

Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the answer key, response sheet and question paper for junior Hindi translator, Junior translator and Senior Hindi translator paper 1 exam on its official website.

SSC had conducted the recruitment exam on November 19 in computer based test mode at different centres across the country. Candidates who have taken the exam can check the tentative answer key at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against the key and submit their representations before 6 pm on December 1. A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid for each answer challenged.

The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit, the official notice reads.

Here’s the direct link to check answer key

Check Official Notice

After clicking on the direct link, candidates will have to login using their roll number and password. Question Paper, Answer Key and Response Sheets will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can check their answers and challenge any key online by paying the fee.