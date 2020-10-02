SSC junior engineer recruitment notification 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, check details before applying for JE exam

education

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:40 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released an official notification for the recruitment of junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract). The SSC recruitment notification can be checked on the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

The application process for the exam has started and will continue until 11.30 pm on October 30, 2020. Online fee can be paid till 11.30 pm on November 1. However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan can make the payment till November 3, within the working hours of bank, provided the challan has been generated by them before 11.30 pm on November 3.

The computer-based paper 1 examination will be conducted between March 23 and March 25, 2021. The date for Paper II (conventional type) examination will notified later. The number of vacancies to be filled during this recruitment process will be determined in the due course.

It should be noted the posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35,400-112,400) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission. There is no reservation for ex-Servicemen, but benefits of age-relaxation will be admissible to ex-Servicemen candidates, as per extant Govt. Orders.

Applicants must check the eligibility and other details carefully before applying for a post. Only male candidates are eligible for the posts of Junior Engineers in the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

How to apply

Applications should be submitted in online mode only at the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in. For detailed instructions check official notification at the bottom of the story.

Scheme of examination

The Paper 1 examination will be of 200 marks, 2 hours duration and of objective nature. The candidates will get questions of 50 marks on general intelligence and reasoning, 50 marks on general awareness and 100 marks on general engineering (civil and structural) or general engineering (electrical) or general engineering (mechanical).

In the general engineering section, candidates will be required to attempt only the part as opted by them while filling of the application form. 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who pass the computer-based examination (Paper-I) exam will be called for the conventional type examination (Paper-II).