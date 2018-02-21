SSC MTS result: List of candidates shortlisted for document verification released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the list of candidates qualified for document verification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) recruitment examination 2016. The commission has released the list to expedite the process. The evaluation of answer sheets of Paper II is still in progress.

The commission had conducted MTS 2016 Paper 1 examination from September 16 to October 31, 2017 in the computer based mode. The result of the examination was declared on January 15, 2018. The candidates who qualified in Paper – I, were required to appear in Paper – II, which was conducted on Jan 28, in which 1,43,657 candidates appeared.

The candidates from each state/UT will be selected on the basis of their performance in paper 1, subject to their meeting basic qualifying standard in paper 2. The commission has fixed qualifying marks of 17.5 i.e. 35% for UR category and 16.5 i.e. 33% for all other reserved categories in Paper-II. Qualifying marks in Paper-II will be uniform across all States/UTs.

The commission has also released a write-up along with the list of shortlisted candidates which should be read thoroughly.

Steps to check the list of shortlisted candidates:

1) Visit SSC’s official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

2) Click on link for ‘Candidates shortlistedfor appearing in Document Verification’ in latest news section of the homepage

3) A new page containing link for write up and result lists will open

4) Click on links for results and it will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it

Or check list and writeup at the bottom of the story.

A total of 19,96,411 candidates appeared in the paper I of the examination for 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country as advertised by the SSC.

This examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments.

Note: Visit the official website of SSC for latest news and updates.