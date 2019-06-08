SSC results out today at 1pm

The state secondary certificate (SSC) exam results for Class 10 will be declared on Saturday, June 8, by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at 1 pm.

Students can check results online on the board’s official website maharesult.nic.in from 1 pm onwards.

This year the exams were held between March 1 and 22 March, and 17,00,813 students registered for the exam.

The exams were the first to be held after the state board revised the syllabus and scrapped orals for languages and social sciences.

Last year, 2018, the passing percentage was 89.4 per cent and a total of 14,56,203 students out of the 16,28,613 students who appeared for the exam in March 2018 passed. Pune division scored a pass percentage of 92.08 per cent in 2018.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 00:55 IST