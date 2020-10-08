e-paper
Home / Education / SSC revised exam schedule released for CGL, JE, stenographer and other exams

SSC revised exam schedule released for CGL, JE, stenographer and other exams

The commission has announced the dates of examinations including combined graduate level (CGL), Selection Posts Phase VIII, junior engineer and Stenographer Grade‘C’ & ‘D’ recruitment examinations.

education Updated: Oct 08, 2020 09:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC revised examination schedule.
SSC revised examination schedule.(PTI file )
         

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday released the revised schedule for various recruitment examination on its official website. The commission has announced the dates of examinations including combined graduate level (CGL), Selection Posts Phase VIII, junior engineer and Stenographer Grade‘C’ & ‘D’ recruitment examinations.

Candidates can check the SSC revised schedule online at ssc.nic.in.

According to the revised calendar, for candidates who have opted examination centre in Bihar, SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 examination 2019 will be conducted on December 11, 2020, while the SSC Selection Post/ Phase- VIII 2020 exam will be held on December 14, 2020.

For the rest of the candidates, SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 examination 2019 will be held from October 27 to 30, 2020, while the SSC Selection Post/ Phase- VIII 2020 exam will be conducted from November 6 to 10, 2020.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-2 Examination 2019 will be held from November 15 to 18, 2020, while Junior Engineer Paper-2 examination 2019 will be held on March 21, 2021. The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from December 24 to 30, 2020.

“There will be no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)-2019 Tier-I to be held from 12.10.2020 to 26.10.2020,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice.

