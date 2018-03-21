SSC scam: Delhi Assembly passes resolution for probe
The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into all exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from 2016.education Updated: Mar 21, 2018 21:50 IST
IANS, New Delhi
The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into all exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from 2016, following an alleged scam in an examination.
The resolution was moved by AAP MLA Pankaj Pushkar and later passed by the Assembly.
The resolution also demanded a white paper on the real condition of businesses and creation of jobs in the country.