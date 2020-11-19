e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC SI CAPF CPO admit cards 2020 released for eastern and five other regions, here’s direct link

SSC SI CAPF CPO admit cards 2020 released for eastern and five other regions, here’s direct link

SSC CPO SI admit cards 2020: Candidates who have registered for the SSC CPO SI recruitment examination 2020 can download their admit card online at SSC’s regional website.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CPO SI admit cards 2020.
SSC CPO SI admit cards 2020.(Screengrab )
         

SSC SI CAPF CPO admit cards 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2020 on its official website. The admit card are released for the North Eastern, Southern, Eastern, North Western, Madhya Pradesh, and Western regions.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC SI CAPF CPO recruitment examination 2020 can download their admit card online at SSC’s regional website.

The commission will conduct the recruitment examination from November 23 to 25, 2020, at various centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.

Direct link to download SSC SI CAPF CPO admit card 2020:

North Eastern region

Southern region

Eastern region

North Western region

Madhya Pradesh region

Western region

How to download SSC SI CAPF CPO admit card 2020:

Visit the SSC’s regional website

On the homepage, click on the link available to download the SSC SI CAPF CPO admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC SI CAPF CPO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
‘Major terror strike’ foiled, 4 terrorists gunned down in Jammu’s Nagrota
‘Major terror strike’ foiled, 4 terrorists gunned down in Jammu’s Nagrota
Corona Thomas: Kerala local body polls candidate is making heads turn
Corona Thomas: Kerala local body polls candidate is making heads turn
Another ex-India pacer applies for selector’s post after Agarkar, Sharma
Another ex-India pacer applies for selector’s post after Agarkar, Sharma
The quest for a Covid-19 vaccine | HT Explains
The quest for a Covid-19 vaccine | HT Explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In