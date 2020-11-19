SSC SI CAPF CPO admit cards 2020 released for eastern and five other regions, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:13 IST

SSC SI CAPF CPO admit cards 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2020 on its official website. The admit card are released for the North Eastern, Southern, Eastern, North Western, Madhya Pradesh, and Western regions.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC SI CAPF CPO recruitment examination 2020 can download their admit card online at SSC’s regional website.

The commission will conduct the recruitment examination from November 23 to 25, 2020, at various centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.

Direct link to download SSC SI CAPF CPO admit card 2020:

North Eastern region

Southern region

Eastern region

North Western region

Madhya Pradesh region

Western region

How to download SSC SI CAPF CPO admit card 2020:

Visit the SSC’s regional website

On the homepage, click on the link available to download the SSC SI CAPF CPO admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC SI CAPF CPO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.