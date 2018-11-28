Today in New Delhi, India
SSC Stenographer Exam 2017: Skill test result announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday declared the result of candidates who had appeared in the skill test held to recruit Stenographers(Grade C and D).

Updated: Nov 28, 2018 15:19 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday declared the result of candidates who had appeared in the skill test held to recruit Stenographers(Grade C and D).

Candidates can check the result and write-up by visiting the official SSC website or by clicking on the link below.

* List of the candidates qualified in Skill Test for Stenographers Grade D

* List of the candidates qualified in Skill Test for Stenographers Grade C

* Write-up for the result

The commission had declared the result of the Stenographer (Grade C and D) written examination on November 21, 2017. The Computer-based examination was held from September 11 to September 14, 2017 at various centres across the country in which 2,24,618 candidates had appeared.

SSC Stenographer exam 2017: Steps to check the skill test result :

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on the link for result on top of the homepage

3) Click on Steno C and D in the top nav bar

3) Click on desired link

4) A pdf page containing the result of the candidates will be displayed with their roll number and name

Note: Visit official website of SSC for latest news and updates.

