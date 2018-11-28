SSC Stenographer Exam 2017: Skill test result announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday declared the result of candidates who had appeared in the skill test held to recruit Stenographers(Grade C and D).

Candidates can check the result and write-up by visiting the official SSC website or by clicking on the link below.

* List of the candidates qualified in Skill Test for Stenographers Grade D

* List of the candidates qualified in Skill Test for Stenographers Grade C

* Write-up for the result

The commission had declared the result of the Stenographer (Grade C and D) written examination on November 21, 2017. The Computer-based examination was held from September 11 to September 14, 2017 at various centres across the country in which 2,24,618 candidates had appeared.

SSC Stenographer exam 2017: Steps to check the skill test result :

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on the link for result on top of the homepage

3) Click on Steno C and D in the top nav bar

3) Click on desired link

4) A pdf page containing the result of the candidates will be displayed with their roll number and name

Note: Visit official website of SSC for latest news and updates.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:47 IST