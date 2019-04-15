SSC Stenographer Result Written Exam 2019 expected soon at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2018 result on Monday, April 15, 2019.

SSC conducted the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination 2018 from February 5 to February 8, 2019 at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country.

Out of the total 4,36,910 registered candidates, 1,85,357 (42.43%) appeared in the examination.

SSC Grade C and D Exam result 2018: Steps to check the results

1) Visit SSC’s official website

2) Click on link for ‘Stenographers Grade C & D Exam 2018 result’ in latest news section

3) A Pdf page containing the results will open

4) Check your result and save it on your computer

Exam pattern

The exam was of two hours duration carrying 200 marks. There were 50 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning carrying 50 marks, 50 questions on General Awareness carrying 50 marks and 100 questions on English Language and Comprehension carrying 100 marks. There was negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Note: Visit the official website of SSC regularly for latest updates.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 16:39 IST