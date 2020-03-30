e-paper
Students from nursery to class 8 in Delhi to be promoted to next class, says Sisodia

Students from nursery to class 8 in Delhi to be promoted to next class, says Sisodia

The minister also said that the teachers will be available to help students regarding any issue.

education Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:20 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia.
Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia. (HT file)
         

Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the students from nursery to class 8th in Delhi will be promoted to next class under the no-detention policy.

According to an alert issued by PTI, the minister also said that teachers will be available to help students regarding any issue. “Teachers will be in touch with students of up to class 8 through the phone to guide them,” he said.

The education minister said that the exams up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi which was followed by the covid-19 outbreak.

The minister further said that the government has also decided to start online digital classes for the students of class 12.

The UP government and Kendriya Vidyalayas had also earlier decided to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 without examination.

(With inputs from PTI.)

