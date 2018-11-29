Students from Sydney university pursue course at Lucknow University

A group of 20 graduates from various streams and four senior academicians from Western Sydney University (WSU) arrived at the University of Lucknow to take part in a two-week course developed by the Centre for Environment Education (CEE) in association with WSU and LU.

Being partners under the Regional Centres of Expertise on Education for Sustainable Development initiative, these institutions have joined hands to conduct a sustainability exchange programme for students of both the universities.

The Institute for Wildlife Sciences from LU is the nodal department for the programme. The course will continue till December 7 at ONGC building of the university.

The course module is divided into two parts. The first will be at Lucknow that will be done along with 40 students from LU. The second part of the course will comprise visit to protected areas Suhelwa and Katerniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to look at rural life and indigenous communities.

This inter-disciplinary course aims to introduce learners to sustainability concerns in the context of development in India with a special focus on northern India, said Amita Kanaujia, professor at department of zoology, LU.

The objective of the course is to interpret perspective on sustainability along ecological and social dimensions and use these to examine critical themes for India, like population, water, health and climate change, she said.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 08:59 IST