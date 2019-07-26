Students pursuing teacher training courses can get degree verification certificates from NCTE online

education

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:39 IST

Students pursuing teacher training courses, including BEd and MEd, will now be able to get degree verification certificate online with the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) launching a portal for the purpose.

Norms for teacher recruitment mandate students, who have done BEd, MEd, DLEd, MPEd and DPEd courses, to get their degrees verified from NCTE. So far the process used to be manual.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched the portal at the inauguration of the new building of NCTE on Friday.

“The platform has been designed by NCTE to facilitate registration of teacher-pupil and essential documentation while seeking employment as school teachers,” Nishank said at the launch.

According to officials statistics, there are 19,000 BEd colleges in the country and 90 lakh teachers.

“School teachers collectively decide the destiny of the next generation, and thus the destiny of the nation. They are currently responsible for teaching more than 25 crore school children in 15.2 lakh schools spread across India. There are around 19,000 teacher education institutes in India, from which 19.5 lakh teachers pass out each year, as against the total requirement of 2.75 lakh to 3 lakh school teachers annually. This is a big challenge facing today’s teacher education sector,” NCTE chairman Satbir Bedi said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 18:39 IST