Students to get extra marks for donating blood on Gandhi Jayanti

Government college students of the state this year will get additional marks for donating blood on Gandhi Jayanti. The marks were initially awarded for participating in the blood donation camps on Deen dayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary each year.

Until last year, additional 1% marks in the academics were awarded to the government colleges students who donated blood in the blood donation camps organised on Deen dayal Upadhyay’s birth annivaersary which falls on September 25.

However, as per an order by the college education department, this year the blood donation camp was organised on Gandhi Jayanti as a part of 150th anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Officials said that additional marks will be awarded to the students who donate blood for three consecutive years in the blood donation camps.

Pradeep Kumar Borad, commissioner, college education department said that unlike last year, the blood donation camp this year is organised on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the students were encouraged to participate in more and more numbers.

“The students who donate blood in the camps organised in collaboration with the college education department and health department for three consecutive years will get 1% marks awarded in the academic. This has been the rule until last year when the camp was organised on the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The rule is still the same, only the date for organsing the donation camp has change to 2nd October which is Gandhi Jayanti,” said Borad.

Borad said that the years when the student might have donated blood in the camps organised on the birth anniversary Upadhyay will also be taken into consideration while rewarding the marks.

“It doesn’t matter whether the student has donated blood on the Upadhyay’s birth anniversary or Gadhi Jayanti, if the student has donated blood for the last two to three terms, marks will be awarded,” said Borad.

However, the department has not yet decided to continue with the practice of organizing the blood donation camp on Gandhi Jayanti for the next year.

Higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and other ofgicials attended the blood donation camp organosed on Wednesday where 10,000 litre blood was collected as per a press release by the department.

The education department has made several changes from school textbook syllabus to the names of competitive exams since the Congress government came to power. These changes were made on the existing syllabus and other education structures set up by the BJP government in the last five years.

