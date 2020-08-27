e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Pokhriyal addressed “Shiksha Samwad” on “Vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower” via video conferencing today.

education Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:21 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.(PTI file)
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a student will have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP).

“A student will be able to have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of this policy (NEP). He will be able to do self-assessment, his or her guardian, teacher and co-student will also be able to do the assessment as well,” he said.

Pokhriyal addressed “Shiksha Samwad” on “Vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower” via video conferencing today.

India would be the first country to introduce Artificial Intelligence in the schools as the students of India are enriched with talent, Pokhriyal stated.

“We have brought vocational stream via this new education policy from class 6th onwards with the internship. A student will not only study but will also get an exposure in the field as well. The students will become ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) once they pass out of school,” said Pokhriyal.

“This policy was kept in the public domain to welcome more suggestions. This education policy has been born after taking into consideration all the suggestions in detail. If we talk about teaching in mother tongue language then the topmost developed countries are teaching their students in their mother tongue language only,” he added.

The Education Minister continued saying, we do not oppose any language.

“No language will be imposed on anyone but a student should have the freedom to learn as many languages as he or she wants. We will join our past with our future via this policy. Our Prime Minister has a vision of having a healthy and clean India,” he added.

Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, Dr H Chaturvedi, Professor and Director at Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida and Alternate President of Education Promotion Society for India along with others also participated and shared their views with the Education Minister during the event.

tags
top news
SC dismisses PIL seeking permission for holding Muharram processions
SC dismisses PIL seeking permission for holding Muharram processions
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
SC favours Patanjali in trademark dispute, refuses to restrain it from using ‘Coronil’
SC favours Patanjali in trademark dispute, refuses to restrain it from using ‘Coronil’
As Covid-19 cases cross 24 million globally, a look at 5 much-awaited vaccines
As Covid-19 cases cross 24 million globally, a look at 5 much-awaited vaccines
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid US pressure to sell video app
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid US pressure to sell video app
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In