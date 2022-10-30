Study in UK: Application for Commonwealth Master's Scholarship open for Indians

Ministry of Education, Government of India has invited applications from Eligible candidates for the '2023 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship Tenable in the United Kingdom' for pursuing full time Master’s degree courses which will begin in September/October next year.

These scholarships are offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), UK and Indian students need to apply through Education Ministry on proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship. The application process will remain open till December 6 (4 pm).

The scholarships are broadly offered under six developmental themes:

• Science and technology for development

• Strengthening health systems and capacity

• Promoting Global Prosperity

• Strengthening global peace, security and governance

• Strengthening resilience and response to crises

• Access, inclusion and opportunity.

The ministry said it will nominate 39 candidates for the scholarship and it does not have any role in selection of candidates by the CSC.

“Applicants who can provide proof of receiving confirmed offer of admission till 16.00 hrs of 6th December 2022 in any UK University listed at the CSC website https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/ukuniversities/ shall be considered for nomination. The cut-off date 6th December has been kept, so that the final list of nominated candidates can be sent to the CSC by their deadline (14th December 2022 16.00 hrs),” it added.

Read the notification below for more details.