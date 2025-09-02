Study UK Alumni Awards 2026: British Council opens applications for 12th edition to celebrate alumni achievements

The British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is accepting applications for the 12th edition of its Study UK Alumni Awards. The British Council is inviting applications for the 12th edition of Study UK Alumni Awards.

The awards are aimed at honouring and celebrating leaders who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their communities, industries, and countries.

These achievements are based on four categories - Science and Sustainability; Culture, Creativity and Sport, Social Action, and Business and Innovation.

Also read: The new Canada? Why Indian students are now looking to Australia for higher education

Applicants who are eligible can compete at both national and international levels, who are chosen from the 28 global finalists by a judging panel, a press statement informed.

Recipients of the Global Alumni Award winners will have the opportunity to raise their international profiles, expand professional networks, and enhance their careers through a dedicated networking visit to the UK, the statement added.

Also read: The new Canada? Why Indian students are now looking to Australia for higher education

Moreover, a national ceremony will also be held in India to honour finalists.

Important dates:

Last date to submit applications: October 16, 2025. Announcement of India winners: February 2026 Announcement of global winners: August 2026

Also read: Violating US laws can have serious consequences on student visa, warns US Embassy; says offenders may be deported

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education India, British Council, said that the awards not only celebrate individual achievements, but is a testament to the transformative power of a UK education.

“They reflect how knowledge, values, and skills gained in the UK transcend borders, enabling alumni to become changemakers who reimagine industries, empower communities, and inspire global progress. Through their journeys, we see how education connects nations and shapes a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future. I encourage all alumni to share their stories - because each one has the power to spark change and strengthen the bridge between the UK and the world,” she added.

Also read: Study Abroad: Interested in studying Sustainable Development? Explore University of Sheffield's BA GSD course

For details on eligibility, application process and more visit the official website at britishcouncil.in/study-uk/alumni-awards.