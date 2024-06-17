Summer break for Chhattisgarh schools extended till June 25 amid rising temperatures, details here
Amid the rising temperatures, the Chhattisgarh government has extended summer vacations for schools till June 25. Read full details below.
In view of the heat, the Chhattisgarh government has extended the summer vacation for students of all schools in the state till June 25, officials said.
The state's school education department issued an order to this effect late Sunday evening, he said.
Als read: Assam CEE 2024 results releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check scores when out and other details
On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the state capital Raipur and Rajnandgaon was around 39 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department.
The state government had earlier declared summer break for all schools from April 22 to June 15.
"Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of students due to the severe heat conditions currently prevailing in the state, the state government has extended the summer vacation till June 25, the order said.
Also read: AP Inter Supply Result 2024: Where, how to check IPASE 1st, 2nd year marks
The schools will reopen from June 26, it added.
On Sunday, Raipur (Lalpur station) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, Rajnandgaon-39 degrees Celsius, Pendra 40.2 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 30.8 degrees Celsius, Ambikapur 32.6 degrees Celsius and Jagdalpur 35.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT center said.
Also read: JoSAA Counselling 2024: 2nd mock allotment result today on josaa.nic.in, how to check
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News