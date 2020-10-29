e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu 11th supplementary results 2020 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, here’s direct link

Tamil Nadu 11th supplementary results 2020 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, here’s direct link

Tamil Nadu 11th supplementary results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the TN 11th supplementary exam can check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Plus One supplementary results 2020.
Tamil Nadu Plus One supplementary results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Tamil Nadu11th supplementary results 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the results of TN plus one (class 11th) supplementary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TN 11th supplementary exam 2020 can check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Earlier on Wednesday, the results of class 10th and 12th supplementary exam 2020 was declared.

Direct link to check TN plus one supplementary results 2020

How to check TN plus one supplementary results 2020:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Result tab

Click on TN First year or Plus one supplementary result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TN Class 11th supplementary result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Delhi health minister Jain says city possibly in third wave of Covid-19
Delhi health minister Jain says city possibly in third wave of Covid-19
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
‘Demonstrate neutrality’: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change
‘Demonstrate neutrality’: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In