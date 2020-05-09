e-paper
Tamil Nadu Class 10th public exam will be held after lockdown: Education Minister

The 10th standard public examination will be conducted in Tamil Nadu after the COVID- 19 attack wanes and the resultant lockdown goes, state education Minister said.

education Updated: May 09, 2020 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Erode
(PTI)
         

The 10th standard public examination will be conducted in Tamil Nadu after the COVID- 19 attack wanes and the resultant lockdown goes, state education Minister K Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

A decision on the exam would be taken based on the recommendations of a high-level education committee and getting concurrence from health officials, he said at Savakkatupalayam village near Gobichettipalayam where he distributed welfare schemes to 450 handloom weavers.

The Minister said candidates appearing for the board exams would be seated in line with social distancing norms stem the spread of coronavirus.

He said schools for the coming academic year would be re-opened only after the coronavirus attack blows over.

He further said 2,000 mathematics teachers would be roped in to provide online training to students.

Similarly, students keen on accountancy would be given online classes, he said.

Replying to a query, the Minister said a decision on increasing the retirement age for state government employees from 58 to 59 was taken after consulting experts.

