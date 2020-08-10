e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check TN SSLC results

Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check TN SSLC results

Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 examination can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020.
Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Monday declared the result of Class 10 examinations. 100% of students passed the examination.

Follow Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020 live updates

Students who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 examination can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

Also Read: TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result declared

This year, a total of 9,39,829 students were registered for the Tamil Nadi class 10 or SSLC exam. All of them have passed the examination. Out of which, 471759 are boys and 468070 are girls.

Direct link to check TN SSLC Results 2020.

TN SSLC Results 2020: How to Check

Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

Key in your registration number, roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for further reference.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 examination was 95.2%. The pass percentage for boy candidates was 93.3% and for girls it was 97%.A total of 9,76,019 candidates had registered for the TNSSLC 10th exam 2019 out of which 9.37,859 appeared through schools.

tags
top news
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In