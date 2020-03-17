e-paper
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu shuts educational institutions, malls, bars till March 31 due to COVID- 19

Tamil Nadu shuts educational institutions, malls, bars till March 31 due to COVID- 19

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
People seen wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
People seen wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
         

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Monday ordered closure of all schools, colleges and universities (government and private), training institutes, barring medical and medicine-related institutions, till March 31 as a precaution against spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a statement issued here, he also ordered closure of all malls, amusement parks, swimming pools, gyms, zoos and musuems till the end of the month.

Palaniswami has also ordered a ban on functions in marriage halls till March 31, other than ones that were planned earlier.

Similarly, the government has decided not to give any permission for processions, public meetings, seminars, conferences, cultural programmes, sports events and exhibitions in this period.

It has also ordered closure of all liquor bars and clubs till March 31.

Palaniswami has also ordered closure of all tourist resorts and a freeze on fresh bookings.

All the above will come into effect from Tuesday onwards.

