Tamil Nadu TRB assistant professor exam answer key released at trb.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on Tuesday released the tentative answer key of the written examination for direct recruitment of assistant professors/assistant professors (pre-law) in government law colleges in the state. The examination was held on October 13-16, 2018.

The candidates can check the answer key on the official website of the board and submit their objection/s, if any, in prescribed format along with the proof from authenticated text. Their representations may be sent through post or may be dropped in the Box provided at Teachers Recruitment Board’s information centre to reach the office on or before 5.45pm on December 10. Candidates must give proof from standard text books and reference books only. Any objections received after the deadline will not be entertained.

The objections will be considered by the subject expert/expert committee and final key answers would be published after that.

TRB assistant professors answer key: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of TN TRB

2) Click on the link “Direct Recruitment of Assistant Professors / Assistant Professors (Pre-Law) in Government Law Colleges - 2017 - 2018 Tentative key”

3) Click on link for tentative key

4) Click on the link for law, pre-law

5) Click on the subject

6) Answer key can be accessed

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 20:47 IST