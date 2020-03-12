e-paper
TANCET 2020 result declared at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

TANCET 2020 result declared at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

TANCET 2020 result : Anna University has declared the results of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020. The exam was conducted on February 29, 2020 for MBA and MCA courses while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the test on March 1.

TANCET 2020 Result
TANCET 2020 Result(TANCET)
         

Candidates can check their results online at at https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/. The TANCET 2020 result declaration was scheduled for March 20 which has been declared before time. However, there has been no change in the release date of scorecard. According to the official notice, the score card will be available for downloading from March 23.

How to check TANCET 2020 Result:

Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on the result tab provided on the TANCET homepage

Key in your email ID, password, security pin to login

TANCET Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to TANCET 2020 Result

