Teachers are biggest visionaries for innovating, implementing what is good for students, says HRD Minister

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:15 IST

Teachers are the biggest visionaries and scientists when it comes to innovating and implementing what is good for nurturing students, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday.

Nishank made the comments at the national award ceremony for teachers by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the year 2018.

“Teachers are the biggest visionary and scientists when it comes to innovating and implementing what is good for nurturing students,” he said.

Thirty-four teachers from across the country were awarded for excellence and use of innovative methods in teaching.

The CBSE also launched 10 manuals for teachers -- manual on classroom experiential learning, art integration manual, manual on teaching artificial intelligence in schools, manual on joyful mathematics, manual on hubs of learning, manual on school quality assurance and assessment, compendium of courses manual, manual on outcome based inspection and environment integration manual.

