Home / Education / Teachers, board exam moderators can travel amid lockdown in Maharashtra

Teachers, board exam moderators can travel amid lockdown in Maharashtra

education Updated: May 06, 2020 08:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
         

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that teachers, moderators and officials involved in the assessment of Class 10 and 12 exam papers will be allowed to travel for official work during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a government resolution, the school education and sports ministry said teachers, moderators, contractors hired for transporting exam papers and officials involved in related works will be allowed to travel during the lockdown with prior permission.

Additional chief secretary Vandana Krishna also stated in the GR that officials of the state education board will be allowed to conduct investigations at exam centres where complaints of violations had been reported.

The move would help around 15 lakh students who appeared for Class 10 and 12 examinations, the results of which will be announced by June 10.

