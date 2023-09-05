News / Education / Teacher's Day 2023 Live: Updates on Shikshak Divas celebrations
Live

Teacher's Day 2023 Live: Updates on Shikshak Divas celebrations

Sep 05, 2023 10:13 AM IST
OPEN APP

Teachers Day 2023: Live updates on Shikshak Divas celebrations across the country.

Teachers Day 2023 is being observed today, September 5, which is the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This is a day of celebration and joy on which students pay their tributes to teachers. 

Teacher's Day 2023 live updates
Teacher's Day 2023 live updates(HT Photo)

On the occasion of 2023 teachers day, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award to 75 teachers. 

Follow this live blog for updates on teachers day celebrations across the country – at schools, colleges and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 05, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    Happy Teachers' day 2023 wishes, images, messages and quotes

    Teachers' day 2023 wishes, images, messages and quotes: Check here.

  • Sep 05, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    PM Modi wishes on Teachers' day

    “Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On #TeachersDay, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi said on X (previously Twitter).

  • Sep 05, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Why does India celebrate Teachers day ahead of the world?

    India Teachers' Day or Shikshak Diwas is on September 5 while World Teachers' Day is on October 5. Here's why.

  • Sep 05, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    Teachers' Day 2023 today

    Teachers' day in India is celebrated on September 5. On this day, in 1888, second President of the country Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teachers' day

Teacher's Day 2023 Live: Updates on Shikshak Divas celebrations

education
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 10:13 AM IST

Teachers Day 2023: Live updates on Shikshak Divas celebrations across the country.

Teacher's Day 2023 live updates(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Why does India celebrate Teachers day ahead of the world?

Teachers' day in India and World Teachers' Day: Check the key differences.

Why India celebrates teachers day on September 5?(Illustration: Rushikesh Tulshiram Gophane)
education
Published on Sep 05, 2023 08:16 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

O.P. Jindal Global University announces 2,000+ scholarships

O.P. Jindal Global University announces over 2,000 scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year to commemorate its 15th anniversary.

O.P. Jindal Global University Announces 2,000+ Scholarships for 2024-25 Academic Year
news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 08:19 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JKPSC exam calendar released for September and October at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC releases the examination calendar for Septembermber and October 2023. Exam dates for various posts are announced. Details on the official website.

JKPSC Releases Exam Calendar for September and October 2023(Getty Images)
competitive exams
Updated on Sep 04, 2023 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

PSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for stenographer and other posts

PSSSB to begin the application process for Senior/Junior Scale Stenographer and Stenotypist posts from today. Application deadline is September 25.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Senior/Junior Scale Stenographer & Stenotypist Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in
employment news
Published on Sep 04, 2023 04:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Literary Aptitude Test 2023 notice out, Class 11 students can apply

The exam is conducted to improve the Tamil language literary skills of school students. The test is scheduled for October 15.

Tamil Literary Aptitude Test 2023 notice out (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)
competitive exams
Published on Sep 04, 2023 03:51 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Mangalore University UG result 2023 for 4th, 6th semester announced, direct link

MU Result 2023: The list of courses for which results have been declared, and a direct link to check it have been shared below.

Mangalore University MU UG result 2023 for 4th, 6th semesters out (results1.mangaloreuniversity.in)
exam results
Published on Sep 04, 2023 03:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSSSC announces PET 2023 exam dates, edit window closes on Sept 6

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam to be conducted on October 28 and October 29. Application edit window closes on September 6.

UPSSSC announces PET 2023 exam dates; registration closed, editing window open
competitive exams
Published on Sep 04, 2023 02:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Registration for JAM 2024 begins tomorrow on jam.iisc.ac.in

JAM 2024: Candidates can apply for the exam on jam.iitm.ac.in up to October 13.

JAM 2024 registration begins tomorrow on jam.iisc.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
competitive exams
Published on Sep 04, 2023 02:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Latest updates on CBSE CTET 2023 answer key

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates:  CBSE CTET answer key will be released at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited
competitive exams
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 08:23 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Notifications expected soon on sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications Live Updates: Latest updates on recruitment notifications of the State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk, PO 2023 notifications Live Updates(HT File)
employment news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 08:29 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

YSR University releases revised seat allotment result for AP NEET PG counselling 2023

YSR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh released revised seat allotment result for AP NEET PG counselling 2023.

YSR University releases revised seat allotment result for AP NEET PG counselling 2023; Check now(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
admissions
Published on Sep 04, 2023 01:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NCMRWF recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Scientists and other posts

NCMRWF invites applications for Project Scientists, JRF/SRF, and Technical Officer posts. Apply by September 22.

NCMRWF Invites Applications for Project Scientists, JRF/SRF, and Technical Officer Posts; Apply by September 22(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news
Published on Sep 04, 2023 01:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

OPSC Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card out at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission releases admit cards for Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) recruitment. Exam on September 10.

OPSC releases admit cards for Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) recruitment exam on Sept 4; exam on Sept 10
competitive exams
Published on Sep 04, 2023 12:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS SET 2023: Last date to apply without late fee on telanganaset.org

After this, candidates will be required to pay late fees to apply for the Telangana State Eligibility Test.

TS SET 2023: Last date to apply on telanganaset.org
competitive exams
Published on Sep 04, 2023 10:49 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out