IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol
Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(REUTERS)
Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(REUTERS)
education

Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol

  • Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:49 PM IST

A teacher in Alabama presented photographs of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol without commentary and asked students to write poems in reflection. A Minnesota instructor fielded comparisons to the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. And a civics educator in Connecticut urged her rattled students to work toward making the country better.

Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Approaches varied, with some teachers deliberately holding off on historical comparisons with the events so fresh. Many trod cautiously in light of varied political viewpoints in their classrooms and communities.

But educators universally described efforts to hear out students’ fears and concerns and instill a sense of history and even hopefulness in a school year shaped by the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice, the coronavirus pandemic and the constraints of distance learning.

“In almost every single one of my classes, the students brought it up before I even could,” said Karley Reising, a social studies teacher at Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton, Connecticut. “And especially my seniors were really struggling with what this meant about the future of our country in a way that was pretty heartbreaking.”

She and others said they tried to focus on the importance of engagement and to push back against the creeping sense that violence is the inevitable end to political division.

“This was one of the most important days as a teacher, not even just a history teacher,” Michael Neagle said after wrapping up with his students at Lowell High School in Massachusetts the day after the siege. “We don’t want kids to tune out and just say, ‘Well, this is how it is. Nobody gets along. Politics.’ That voter apathy is so dangerous.”

After watching events unfold on television, the world history and civics teacher stayed up most of the night exchanging emails with his department chair, planning out lessons around what was unfolding.

“I don’t have many nights where I’m up til 3 o’clock in the morning with curriculum,” Neagle said, “but we have to take advantage of it.”

South St. Paul, Minnesota, teacher Mark Westpfahl set aside his planned lesson on state treaties and instead grabbed the morning newspapers with their “Insurrection” headlines to use as visual aides to teach his sixth grade students, who are learning remotely. Just miles from the fiery clashes ignited by Floyd’s death, there were questions from his students about the police response that will carry into lessons next week.

“That’s the connection that we’re going to bring in on Monday, is how do these two events correlate with each other? What was the response like? What was the media presence like?” he said.

As he taught his 10- and 11-year-old students over video, three or four parents made their way into view on his screen but didn’t interrupt.

In such a fraught political climate, Westpfahl said, “you are wondering, are you listening because you’re finding this fascinating and interesting, or are you listening because you want to question everything that I’m saying or doing?”

In deeply conservative Alabama, 10th grade teacher Blake Busbin said he, too, considered how his presentation and language could be perceived by students and the community and said he is “very purposeful with the language I use, choosing what words to utilize.”

Busbin, a teacher at Auburn High School, made a point to let students watch the chaos unfold on TV. He was a high school senior on 9/11 and the school principal ordered a media blackout, which he felt cost him an opportunity to watch history in the making.

The day after the Capitol siege, he rose before dawn and gathered 25 photographs that he showed for 10 to 15 seconds each without saying anything, then asked students to write poems. He wanted it to be day a of reflection.

“My strategy, as I told my students, I like to consider myself kind of like a grill master," he said. "Before you put the meat on the grill, it needs to marinate for a while.”

The students submitted the poems anonymously, and they weren’t read in class. Busbin said they helped him understand students’ frame of mind and will help guide future instruction. The poems, he said, show a desire for a more harmonious government, a more bipartisan approach and a belief that things can get better.

In David McMullen's classroom at Great Path Academy in Manchester, Connecticut, politics emerged when a student addressed unfounded claims that it was a false flag operation. Another student stepped in and said even if that were the case, the president and supporters had encouraged the mob nonetheless.

“Today was just to kind of soak in the events and talk about them and write some stuff down, because, as I tell my students, they are the future’s primary sources,” he said.

McMullen and other teachers also heard out students who were deeply affected by the photographs of Confederate flags carried through the halls of Capitol and who saw a double standard in the heavier response by police to Black Lives Matter protests.

Teachers generally strive to withhold their opinions, or identify them as their own personal views when they are shared. The resignation Thursday of a Cleveland school occupational therapist who was linked to photos taken of the mob drove home the range of political viewpoints among the thousands of educators inside American schools.

Reising said the conversation among her students was strained by their hybrid learning model, and because some have not even met face to face. But she tried to end the discussion on a hopeful note.

“I just turn it into, ‘Hopefully for you and maybe for others in our country, this will be the thing that lights the fire on what it means to be an active, engaged citizen. And if you didn’t like what you saw, then what steps can you take to make sure this doesn’t happen again?’”

New York teacher Conor Murphy thought back to 9/11, when he was in an American history class and watched the second plane hit the World Trade Center.

“One of the challenges is to appropriately signify the gravity,” Murphy said, recalling a similar challenge a year ago while teaching participation in government at West Genesee High School in Camillus during Trump’s impeachment trial.

“But,” he said, “I’ve never really had to teach anything quite so, in my opinion, profound.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
capitol hill school teacher
app
Close
e-paper
Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS)(PTI file photo)
Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS)(PTI file photo)
education

TN college students to get free data card for online classes: Palaniswami

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:16 PM IST
TN college students to get free data card for online classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
AICTE office
AICTE office
education

BTech, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:29 PM IST
B.Tech degrees, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(REUTERS)
Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(REUTERS)
education

Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA logo.(File photo)
NASA logo.(File photo)
education

Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

Class 9, 11 exams to be held in schools by April 24: Goa Board

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Class 9, 11 exams to be held in schools by April 24: Goa Board
READ FULL STORY
Close
AILET 2021 exam.(PTI file)
AILET 2021 exam.(PTI file)
competitive exams

AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartikeya Goel has been an academic scholar earning various accolades along with being a National level Basketball player having participated in various national and international level tournaments. Admitted in Spring 2021 cohort of Babson College, he is all set to embark on his undergraduate journey in Entrepreneurship.(SOURCED)
Kartikeya Goel has been an academic scholar earning various accolades along with being a National level Basketball player having participated in various national and international level tournaments. Admitted in Spring 2021 cohort of Babson College, he is all set to embark on his undergraduate journey in Entrepreneurship.(SOURCED)
education

Dream budget of the youth to propel India into a $5 trillion economy

UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on January 7-8 is to endeavor to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to set forth a Budget that propels India into high growth trajectory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download

By Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
education

Manish Sisodia launches TESOL Core Certificate Program for govt school teachers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(PHOTO: Raj K Raj/HT (Photo For Representational Purposes Only))
Representational image.(PHOTO: Raj K Raj/HT (Photo For Representational Purposes Only))
education

IIT Jammu organises first-ever convocation ceremony

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
education

Punjab CM launches scheme for free sanitary pads to schoolgirls

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:25 AM IST
According to a statement, the CM dedicated the month of January to the girl child and paved the way for the distribution of 2,500 sports kits among youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021.
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021.
board exams

BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:04 AM IST
  • BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uday Samant - Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Uday Samant - Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
education

Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20: Uday Samant

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Samant, who is the state minister for higher and technical education, made the statement during a meeting with college principals and other stakeholders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI file.)
Representational image. (PTI file.)
education

26 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Gajapati

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
26 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Gajapati
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP