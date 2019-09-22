Teachers of Allahabad University colleges write to VC over mid-session syllabus change.

education

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:17 IST

Teachers of many constituent colleges of Allahabad University (AU) are opposing revamping of undergraduate syllabus of a paper on history of India during the medieval period by the department of medieval and modern history of Allahabad University.

They have written to AU vice-chancellor Prof RL Hangloo expressing resentment against change in syllabus at a time when the classes of the new session have already begun.

In their letter, the group of faculty members have mentioned that they are not against changing of the syllabus but they are of the opinion that making the changes in the middle of the academic session was not right.

They have requested that the changed syllabus be implemented from the next session.

Earlier the department had made changes in the syllabus of paper 2 being taught to undergraduate students. The changes were made after the faculty members felt that there was overemphasis on Mughal rulers in the course.

Head, medieval and modern history department, AU Yogeshwar Tewari said, “I will try to convince the teachers as it is high time we accepted the changes to make our students abreast of all information which will make them better prepared to face competitive exams. However, the final decision would be taken by the vice-chancellor as the head of the institution.”

