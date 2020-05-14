Teachers raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address

education

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal will go live on Twitter and Facebook at 12 noon on Thursday, May 14, and address concerns of teachers amid the coronavirus crisis. The central theme of the webinar is ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’. In a Tweet shared on microblogging site Twitter on May 11, Monday, the Union Minister had urged teachers to send their queries to him through the comment section of his tweet using #Educationministergoeslive.

A number of teachers raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

Here are some queries raised by the Teachers for the HRD minister:

#ICSE #gerryarathoon WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR ICSE 10TH EXAMS. WHY CAN'T RESULT BE DECLARED BASED ON ALREADY COMPLETED 6 PAPERS. — Mukesh Jain (@muksjain) May 13, 2020

Those students that were not able to perform well in CBSE board exams must have the opportunity to give NIOS ON-DEMAND examination.just for one mistake they have to suffer for one hole year,it is not good sir. So Sir please instruct NIOS to open the registration link. — Raj kumar Agarwalla (@rk_agarwal15) May 11, 2020

Online teaching softwares need subscription payment&difficulty to use. free ones has limited options. I request the govt&HRD ministry to create a common platform for teachers and students to teach and learn online like virtual classroom& create courses #EducationMinisterGoesLive — Abinaya Subramanian (@abinaya2509) May 13, 2020

This webinar is third in the series of seminars planned by the Ministry to reach out to the stakeholders of education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the minister had held webinars addressing the concerns of parents and students on April 27 and May 5, 2020.