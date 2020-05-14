e-paper
Home / Education / Teachers raise their concern ahead of HRD minister's address

Teachers raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address

A number of teachers raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

education Updated: May 14, 2020 10:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The central theme of the webinar is ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’.
The central theme of the webinar is ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’. (twitter/@DrRPNishank)
         

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal will go live on Twitter and Facebook at 12 noon on Thursday, May 14, and address concerns of teachers amid the coronavirus crisis. The central theme of the webinar is ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’. In a Tweet shared on microblogging site Twitter on May 11, Monday, the Union Minister had urged teachers to send their queries to him through the comment section of his tweet using #Educationministergoeslive.

A number of teachers raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

Here are some queries raised by the Teachers for the HRD minister:    

 

 

This webinar is third in the series of seminars planned by the Ministry to reach out to the stakeholders of education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the minister had held webinars addressing the concerns of parents and students on April 27 and May 5, 2020.

