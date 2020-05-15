Telangana Board class 12th exams for pending papers on June 3

education

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:36 IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will conduct the pending exams of second year or class 12th on June 3, IANS reported. The exams for geography paper 2 and modern language paper 2 were initially scheduled to be held on March 23 which could not be conducted due to the lockdown.

The remaining two papers will be held from 9 am to 12 noon at the same centres alloted to the students earlier. Students will not be issued a fresh hall ticket. They can appear for the exam using the same hall ticket that was issued earlier.

Moreover, the evaluation process for the intermediate exams began on Tuesday with 9202 evaluators at 12 places in state.

The board also said it has come to its notice that some of the managements of private/corporate junior colleges are running online classes for Intermediate examinations during the lockdown period and pressurizing the students to pay the fee for second year. The board said in view of the lockdown it is yet to notify the affiliation process and private junior colleges/private colleges have not yet been permitted or affiliated for the academic year 2020-21.

The board made it clear that the managements of private/corporate colleges are not permitted to run the classes/online classes. It asked them not to pressurise the students for the payment of fee for the academic year 2020-21.

The board also informed that it is offering online classes, content and tests free of cost for EAMCET, NEET, IIT-JEE and the same can be accessed on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

(with inputs from IANS)