Telangana Inter Results 2019 : No date confirmed yet for TSBIE Inter results

Around 9 lakh canddiates are anxiously waiting for the Telangana Inter Results 2019. However, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has not yet finalised the date for declaring the inter results.

It is expected that the TS intermediate results can be declared next week. Earlier, there were speculations that the results will be declared by April 13.

An official of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, told HT that the TS intermediate results 2019 will be declared next week. The official refuted media reports claiming that the TS inter results will be declared on April 13. However, the official did not give the exact date for the declaration of results.

The TSBIE will release the results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. According to some media reports, around nine lakh candidates have appeared for Telangana board intermediate 1st and 2nd year examination.

Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69% and that of the boys was 55.66%.

In the second year, 2,88,772 students, out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam, passed. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Girls did better than boys in the intermediate examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

TSBIE Inter results 2019: Steps to check results (after declaration)

Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for desired results

Key in the required details

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

(With inputs from Nilesh Mathur)

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:26 IST