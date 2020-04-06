Telangana students stuck in Maharashtra learn yoga during lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:14 IST

A group of agriculture students hailing from Telangana who are stranded in Maharashtra following the lockdown are learning yoga at an institute in Nanded district.

After the 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed last month, 29 students of two agriculture colleges in Maharashtra’s Latur district, where they were staying in hostels, decided to return to their home state.

They walked for about 60 km and on March 30 reached Nanded, where the district administration counselled them.

The authorities also made arrangements for their stay for 14 days at an industrial training institute building in Deglur tehsil, located around 80 km from the district headquarters on the Maharashtra-Telangana border, tehsildar Arvind Bolange told PTI.

With the help of experts, they are learning yoga at the institute which is equipped with internet, television and other facilities, he said.

“The students are experiencing a camp-like life now.

After getting up early in the morning, they practice yoga and have breakfast, lunch and dinner at prescribed timings. They are connected to the world through television and internet facilities available at the institute,” the tehsilar said. While only three students out of the 29 can converse in Hindi, language has not posed a barrier and all of them are being provided necessary care and assistance, Bolange said.

“The students were not ready to stop at any cost on March 30. Now, none of them says they want to go home. We have made all arrangements for these students. Deglur is on the border and some of our officials who speak Telugu are able to interact with the students,” he informed.