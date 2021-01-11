IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Telangana to reopen high schools and colleges from Feb 1
Representational image.(PTI PHOTO.)
Representational image.(PTI PHOTO.)
education

Telangana to reopen high schools and colleges from Feb 1

  • A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with all district collectors, ministers, and other higher officials of various departments.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:00 PM IST

Telangana government on Monday decided to reopen schools for students of Class 9 and above, besides degree colleges and other vocational courses with effect from February 1.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with all district collectors, ministers, and other higher officials of various departments.

KCR directed that all necessary arrangements be made for the re-opening of both government and private schools for students of Class 9, 10, Intermediate (Class 11 and 12. Besides, classes for students of various degrees, post-graduate and vocational institutions also should be conducted, he ordered.

The chief minister instructed the authorities concerned to keep all educational institutions, hostels, and residential schools neat and tidy by the time they were opened. All sanitation measures including cleaning of toilets should be taken, he said.

“As it has been a long time since the schools were opened, all classrooms, furniture, and laboratories be cleaned. The provisions like rice, dal and other food material must have got damaged and kitchenware might have damaged. The authorities should verify stocks and give orders for fresh material,” he said.

He directed that the authorities should keep all schools and colleges ready by January 25 for the conduct of classes. He asked the ministers to visit the welfare hostels and see that they would ready for occupation by the students from February 1.

The chief minister also asked the officials to resolve all issues related to the Revenue department expeditiously. He directed them to complete all the necessary changes and additions in the new “Dharani” portal, prepared for all agriculture and non-agriculture land transactions within a week. He also wanted them to give high priority to the restoration of forests in the State.

The officials were instructed to complete all promotions in their respective departments immediately and fill all the vacant posts at once. They were directed to build integrated markets and Vaikuntha Dhamams (graveyards) in all the urban areas to meet the requirements of the local population.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana cm k chandrasekhar rao telangana government schools reopening
app
Close
e-paper
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

SSC JE final results 2018 declared, check names of selected candidates here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • SSC JE 2018 final result: SSC has announced final results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity, Surveying, and Contracts) exam 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020. (Screengrab)
IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020. (Screengrab)
exam results

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISRO.(PTI/ File photo)
ISRO.(PTI/ File photo)
education

ISRO to adopt Atal Labs to promote scientific temperament among students

PTI, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote scientific temperament among students
READ FULL STORY
Close
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020.(Screengrab)
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020.(Screengrab)
admissions

KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
education

Uttarakhand to open 190 Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas

ANI, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • As per the mandate, these 190 Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas will be affiliated with the CBSE board and will open from the next academic session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(PTI PHOTO.)
Representational image.(PTI PHOTO.)
education

Telangana to reopen high schools and colleges from Feb 1

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with all district collectors, ministers, and other higher officials of various departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
admissions

Delhi HC asks govt to consider representation on nursery admissions for 2021-22

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:09 PM IST
HC asks government to consider representation on nursery admissions for upcoming session
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC constable recruitment 2020.(HT File)
HSSC constable recruitment 2020.(HT File)
employment news

HSSC Constable Recruitment: Registration to fill 7298 vacancies to begin today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment examination online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 13, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for final year graduation and post-graduation students reopened in Gujarat on Monday.(HT file)
Schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for final year graduation and post-graduation students reopened in Gujarat on Monday.(HT file)
education

COVID-19: Schools, colleges reopen in Gujarat after 9 months

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Various state ministers and BJP MLAs remained present at different schools in Gujarat to welcome the students, a release from the state government said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Orissa high court.(File photo)
Orissa high court.(File photo)
education

Orissa High Court puts the ball of school fee waiver in government's court

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Adjudicating three separate writ petitions in this matter, the two-judge bench of the Orissa High Court said the State government can direct private schools to reduce fees if it wishes to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
education

31 teachers, students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

ANI, Gajapati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:23 PM IST
After the re-opening of schools in Odisha, 31 teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gajapati district, informed Dr Pradeep Kumar Patra, Chief District Medical Officer on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TANCET 2021 exam.(ANI file)
TANCET 2021 exam.(ANI file)
competitive exams

TANCET 2021 exam to be conducted on March 20 and 21, check details

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The varsity conducts the entrance examination for admission to various MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )
competitive exams

AISSEE admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the AISSEE 2021 examination can download the admit card online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester results 2018.(PTI)
UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester results 2018.(PTI)
exam results

UP D.El.Ed BTC 3rd Semester results 2018 declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester examination can check their results online at btcexam.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISc JAM admit card 2021. (PTI)
IISc JAM admit card 2021. (PTI)
competitive exams

IISc JAM admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:51 AM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at joaps.iisc.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP