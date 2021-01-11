Telangana to reopen high schools and colleges from Feb 1

Telangana government on Monday decided to reopen schools for students of Class 9 and above, besides degree colleges and other vocational courses with effect from February 1.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with all district collectors, ministers, and other higher officials of various departments.

KCR directed that all necessary arrangements be made for the re-opening of both government and private schools for students of Class 9, 10, Intermediate (Class 11 and 12. Besides, classes for students of various degrees, post-graduate and vocational institutions also should be conducted, he ordered.

The chief minister instructed the authorities concerned to keep all educational institutions, hostels, and residential schools neat and tidy by the time they were opened. All sanitation measures including cleaning of toilets should be taken, he said.

“As it has been a long time since the schools were opened, all classrooms, furniture, and laboratories be cleaned. The provisions like rice, dal and other food material must have got damaged and kitchenware might have damaged. The authorities should verify stocks and give orders for fresh material,” he said.

He directed that the authorities should keep all schools and colleges ready by January 25 for the conduct of classes. He asked the ministers to visit the welfare hostels and see that they would ready for occupation by the students from February 1.

The chief minister also asked the officials to resolve all issues related to the Revenue department expeditiously. He directed them to complete all the necessary changes and additions in the new “Dharani” portal, prepared for all agriculture and non-agriculture land transactions within a week. He also wanted them to give high priority to the restoration of forests in the State.

The officials were instructed to complete all promotions in their respective departments immediately and fill all the vacant posts at once. They were directed to build integrated markets and Vaikuntha Dhamams (graveyards) in all the urban areas to meet the requirements of the local population.