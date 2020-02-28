e-paper
Home / Education / Telangana TS Inter Hall Ticket 2020 released for 1st, 2nd year exams, direct link to download admit card

Telangana TS Inter Hall Ticket 2020 released for 1st, 2nd year exams, direct link to download admit card

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit card for Telangana board 1st, 2nd year and Bridge Course examination 2020.

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:09 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit card for Telangana board 1st, 2nd year and Bridge Course examination 2020.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit card for Telangana board 1st, 2nd year and Bridge Course examination 2020.(tsbie.cgg.gov.in)
         

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit card for Telangana board 1st, 2nd year and Bridge Course examination 2020.

The examination will be held in March. Students who have regitered for the Telangana board 1st, 2nd year and Bridge Course examination 2020 can download their admit card by visiting the Telangana board website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

After visiting the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) website click in the link for which the hall ticket is required in the blue box.

Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket for Telangana board 1st, 2nd year and Bridge Course examination 2020:

Direct link to download Hall ticket for Telangana board 1st year examination

Direct link to download Hall ticket for Telangana board 2nd year examination

Direct link to download Hall ticket for Telangana board Bridge course year examination

Note: Visit the official website of the Telangana board for the latest news and updates about the examination.

