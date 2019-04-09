Telangana TSLPRB Police recruitment 2019: PMT, PET result released at tslprb.in, here’s how to check

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released result for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Efficiency test on its official website tslrpb.in. The PET and PMT were earlier conducted from February 11.

Out of 2,24,741 candidates who appeared for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Efficiency test, 1,17,660 have qualified and have become eligible for Final Written Examination (FWE).

In the present PMT / PET, for the first time in the history of Police Recruitment in Telangana, men and women candidates were segregated and allotted different days and as a result, substantial time-economization could be achieved due to day-wise specialization and focus on particular set of events.

TSLPRB has issued a press release giving details about the results and the recruitment process which can be accessed by clicking here.

PMT/PET final reports are available in the individual login areas of the candidates on the TSLPRB Website.

TSLPRB PMT/PET final reports: How to check

Go on the official website tslrpb.in

Click on login

Enter the required details and sign in

Your PMT/PET final reports will be displayed

Download and take its print out

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 17:39 IST