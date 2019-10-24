e-paper
Theatre, art should be part of school curriculum, says Venkaiah Naidu

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme-DHRUV, Vice President Naidu said India needs a scientific renaissance and cultural revitalization as both science and culture are essential for any civilization to flourish.

education Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Vice President India Venkaiah Naidu.
Vice President India Venkaiah Naidu. (HT file)
         

Theatre and art should be a part of the school curriculum, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday and urged the HRD Ministry to take up the task.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme-DHRUV, he said India needs a scientific renaissance and cultural revitalization as both science and culture are essential for any civilization to flourish.

“Theatre and art should be part of our school curriculum. I hope the ministry will take up this task in the future,” Naidu said.

Calling for institutionalisation of the DHRUV programme, he said that it should become a movement across the country. “There is also a need to create permanent forums like science museums, science labs, dance and music courses and create the right conditions in schools, colleges and universities for the spirit of excellence and innovation to thrive,” he said. The Dhruv scheme, which was launched earlier this month at Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru, seeks to provide a platform to meritorious students to achieve excellence in science, performing arts and creative writing.

Under the scheme, 60 class 9 to 12 students were chosen from private and government schools from across the country. According to a senior HRD ministry official, the 14-day programme was organised for these students in which the Science and performing arts students were separated into groups. “Each group from Science stream produced a project under the mentorship of experts from the field of Science. Similarly, each group in performing arts was mentored by icons from the field of art and culture. From October 14 to 23, the students participated in various activities at IIT Delhi and National Bal Bhawan,” he said.

IIT Delhi in association with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, NCERT, Sangeet Natak Academy, SPIC-MACAY and Centre for Cultural Resources and Training, Delhi are involved in honing the innovative and creative skills of the students.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 12:56 IST

