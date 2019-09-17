Theft at Delhi University’s SRCC hostel, FIR registered

education

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:05 IST

A complaint has been filed in connection with a case of theft at the women hostel of Delhi University’s (DU) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

According to a college official, who wished not to be quoted, the incident took place during the afternoon on September 12. The varsity had conducted polling for students’ union elections the same day. “A stranger entered the hostel and stole money and debit cards from the room of two students. The person also withdrew Rs 45,000 from the account of a student before she could clock her ATM card,” said the official.

DCP (north) Monika Bharadwaj said the police have registered a case. “The college principal had forwarded us the complaint. We examined the CCTV footages and found some girl entering the room. We have registered a case and are trying to identify the culprit,” she said.

Despite several attempts, SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur did not respond to calls and texts for a comment. A senior official said the college has beefed up security at the campus after the incident.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 09:05 IST